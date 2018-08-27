Police searching for suspect after South Boston bank robbery

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - Police are asking for help identifying the man they say robbed a South Boston bank on Monday morning.

The robbery happened at the American National Bank on Old Halifax Road.

The South Boston Police Department provided two images from the surveillance footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect in these photographs is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-4273 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 434-476-8445.

