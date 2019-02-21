Police searching for two teens after reported robbery, abduction in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Police are searching for two suspects in a robbery and abduction incident in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department.

The alleged incident happened on Crown Drive, according to police. Authorities say they took the report, which was initially described as a 'firearm-related incident,' at the Abundant Life Church. Authorities say the incident did not involve the church and no injuries were reported.

Police say the two suspects are in their early teens and were reportedly last seen walking near city limits.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.