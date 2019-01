DANVILLE, Va. - A popular Danville restaurant will soon be back open in a new location.

According to Heartline Restaurant's Facebook page, the restaurant will open sometime in March at the former Big Rick's restaurant at 2380 South Boston Road.

Heartline closed Dec. 31 because of damage caused by repeated flooding last year.

It had been in that location for 61 years.

