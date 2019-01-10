Possible locations for a new Danville police department to be discussed

DANVILLE, Va. - In just a few days, we should have a better idea of where a new police department in Danville may be located.

Danville City Council members will hear a presentation next week about three possible locations.

In 2016, a study of each city department was done to determine how much space each department needs.

The police department was the most overcrowded, needing about four times as much space.

The department currently takes up 12,000 square feet of space over four different buildings.

Lt. Richard Chivvis says the goal of a new building would be to make the department more efficient and productive.

"We need to be able to consolidate," Chivvis said.

Being less efficient by being spread out over four buildings is not the only problem.

Security is also a concern.

"Because we share the municipal building with other city agencies, it's open. It's hard to monitor the flow of people," Chivvis explained.

According to the agenda for next week's City Council work session, an architecture company has been evaluating city-owned sites big enough for a 56,000 square-foot, one-story building.

How much a new building would cost, when it could be built and how it would be paid for are unknown.

Danville's city manager was not available Thursday.

Danville's deputy city manager declined a request for an interview, saying the process is not far enough along yet to discuss those issues.

Tuesday's work session starts at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of city hall.

