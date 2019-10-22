Possibly jingly thieves wanted for stealing coins from Danville vending machines

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville authorities are searching for suspects who may have a hard time hiding, given how much change they've allegedly stolen.

According to police, over the past two weeks, the suspects have used hand tools to break into several vending machines and steal coins.

The theft associated with the photos above happened on Riverpark Drive.

If you know anything about these thefts or who these jingly suspects may be, call Investigator Langley Department at 434-799-6508.

