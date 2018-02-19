Potentially expensive economic development projects proposed to continue Danville's growth

DANVILLE, Va. - The city of Danville is proposing some potentially expensive projects to help continue downtown development.

The projects include a $6 million electrical upgrade to the White Mill building and a nearly $20 million parking structure that would be about four times the size of the current one.

City council will vote on the proposed list of projects at Tuesday night's council meeting.

If approved, the list will be sent to the federal Economic Development Administration.

"By being on this list, it shows the EDA that these are very important projects to our community and to our region and it allows us to apply for grant funding through the organization," said assistant Danville economic development director Corie Teague.

Teague said which projects the city may seek grant funding for first and when has not been determined.

