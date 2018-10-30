Presentation aims to increase communication between Danville Life Saving Crew, City Council

DANVILLE, Va. - A first-of-its-kind presentation will take place Tuesday night in Danville.

The Danville Life Saving Crew will be giving Danville City Council members an in-depth look at the organization.

This is the first time all City Council members have come together at once to learn about the organization.

The Life Saving Crew covers the city's EMS calls.

"We want to have better communication with the council members. Mayor (Alonzo) Jones is a good friend of the crew, a good friend of mine, and (City Council members) wanted to make sure they understood what the life saving crew brings to the city of Danville, basically 24 hours a day, seven days a week," DLSC Chief Robbie Woodall said.

"We've been doing it for 73 years, but over the course of the last year, it's just expanded so much."

The Life Saving Crew also provides updates to City Council throughout the year about how the organization is doing.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.