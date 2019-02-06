Trump calls out Northam during State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON - Just as the chaos in Richmond was beginning to die down, President Donald Trump threw fuel onto the fire during Tuesday's State of the Union address.

During his address to the nation, Trump asked Congress to draft legislation that would prohibit late-term abortions.

"To defend the dignity of every person, I am asking the Congress to pass legislation to prohibit the late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in the mother's womb," said Trump.

The statement comes nearly a week after Northam's controversial comments surrounding a bill that aimed to remove restrictions on late-term abortions. Republican critics accused the Virginia governor of promoting infanticide, and Northam responded by saying that the interpretation of his comments was "shameful and disgusting."

"He basically stated he would execute a baby after birth," said Trump of the governor's comments.

"Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life. And let us reaffirm a fundamental truth: All children -- born and unborn -- are made in the holy image of God," Trump said.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.