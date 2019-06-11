Primary turnout about average in Southwest Virginia

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Voter turnout early Tuesday afternoon in Bedford and Botetourt counties was about average for a primary election.

In Southside and central Virginia, state Senate and House of Delegates seats are on the ballot.

Local races are on the ballot in Bedford and Botetourt counties.

As of noon, about 7 percent of voters in Bedford and Botetourt County had voted.

"We have, in recent years, gone from a range of about 16.5 percent down to as low as 5.5 percent turnout (in Bedford County)," Bedford County Registrar Barbara Gunter said. "I'm hoping for at least 13 to 18 percent, to fall somewhere in that range by the end of the day."

Candidates who win in the primary election move on to the general election, held on Nov. 5.

