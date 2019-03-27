Project to begin in Danville to make higher education, jobs more accessible

DANVILLE, Va. - A new project to make higher education and jobs more accessible in Danville is scheduled to start next month.

Representatives from Danville Community College will be at the Cabin Creek complex offering informational sessions and shadowing opportunities for programs the college offers.

Representatives from two local businesses will be there as well.

Danville's gang prevention coordinator, Robert David, is spearheading the effort.

According to a news release, the program is designed to "break barriers."

"I think it's going to be huge, it's just a matter of time...and as this one grows, we want to grow in another area, in another area on the north side," David said.

The program will be offered for six weeks at a time, starting April 9.

