Property surveyors needed to help revitalize Danville neighborhoods

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville organization needs help surveying properties in the city.

The Danville Neighborhood Development Corporation is working on a master plan to revitalize parts of the city.

The condition of the homes and businesses in three areas need to be evaluated.

To be a surveyor, you have to participate in a short training session that teaches you how to survey a property.

"Our hope is that the information that we gather will, in the end, inform us as an organization on how to best serve and meet the needs of property owners," DNDC Executive Director Ernecia Coles said.

