Proposed bill would limit amount of suspension time for preschool to third graders

MARTINSVILLE,Va. - The city of Martinsville has implemented a pilot program at its middle school as an alternative to in-school suspension.

If successful, the program would be a response to proposed Senate Bill 170 and would prevent preschool to third-grade students receiving long-term suspensions.

Senate Bill 170 is sitting on Gov. Northam's desk and, if he signs it, students in those grades would no longer receive a suspension for more than three days.

School systems would be required to come up with alternative methods.

The Martinsville pilot program is called the suspension alternative program, or S.A.P.

Executive director of student services Dr. Paulette Simington said S.A.P has been successful so far.

"Students have the opportunity to get the social-emotional training through counseling whether it's individual or small groups counseling during the day while they are in the suspension alternative program. We don't have that as part of the regular in-school suspension program,” said Simington.

She said S.A.P. programs would require additional funding.

Senate Bill 170 prohibits students from preschool to third-grade from being expelled or suspended for more than three days unless the behavior is violent, threatening or includes a firearm.

Dr. Zebedee Talley Jr., the superintendent for Martinsville City Public Schools, agrees that out-of-school suspension is not the answer, but the district will need help with alternatives.

“If the states are going to limit suspensions and other things there needs to be financial support from the state to help with alternatives,” Talley said.

Northam has until April 9 to sign the bill into law.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.