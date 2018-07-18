Proposed changes to Danville's tethering ordinance approved

DANVILLE, Va. - If you live in Danville and have a pet, there are some new rules you need to know about.

Pets can now only be tied up outside for two hours every 24 hours.

The change was approved at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Other changes include no tying up pets that are in heat and no tying up pets if the temperature is above 85 degrees.

Violations will also now be a class two misdemeanor instead of a class four misdemeanor, meaning the punishment will be more severe.

