Proposed cigarette tax could help attract, retain South Boston firefighters, police officers

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - Six South Boston firefighters, 12 police officers and 25 other town employees who make less than $40,000 a year could soon get a 50 cents more per hour.

Brian Hogan is one of the six firefighters.

"Of course, when you raise the money up, you're helping the guys that already work here, but you'll bring in more people and you'll be able to sustain a whole lot better employment," Hogan said.

He said being able to fill open positions and retain firefighters can help make the job less stressful.

"They're hiring here soon, so that'll help us out a whole lot, keep other guys from having to work an extra shift on their day off. Everybody here has a part-time job, so just scheduling everything, trying to make it work out, is hard," Hogan explained.

Brian Warner is one of the 12 police officers who would be eligible for a raise under the proposed 25-cent-per-pack cigarette tax.

He has a wife and two young kids, so he appreciates any extra money.

"Insurance goes up every year. Groceries go up every year. If you have kids, school goes up," Warner said.

Town manager Tom Raab said there's no guarantee that the tax would generate the estimated $55,000 a year needed to cover the raises.

"I told council that I would probably only budget $50,000 the first year because we just don't know," Raab said.

Regardless, Warner is thankful council members are considering the tax.

"When they start talking about the raise, it's just another way they show that they care about us," Warner said.

Any tax revenue generated beyond $55,000 would go into the town's general fund and town council members would have to decide how to spend it.

"It could be on streets. It could be on whatever, whatever we can get," Raab said.

South Boston would be the 93rd locality in the state to have a cigarette tax.

A public hearing is scheduled for June 11.

If the tax is approved, it would likely take effect Aug. 1.

