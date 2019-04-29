Proposed cigarette tax in Danville nixed

DANVILLE, Va. - There will not be a 30-cent per pack cigarette tax in Danville.

A majority of City Council members have decided not to support the tax.

It was included in the city’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year at the request of two council members.

They hoped to use it to help fund the Danville Life Saving Crew and the city’s schools.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking said Monday that more property taxes and state and federal funds for the city's transit system than expected will make up most of the money the tax was projected to bring in, but there will still be about a $100,000 gap to cover.

"Generally, how we do that is we take a look at if there are expenditures that need to be looked at, we can maybe find something there, or if there are other revenues that need to be adjusted we can make some additional changes there as well.”

A previously scheduled budget work session will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.​

