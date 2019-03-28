Proposed flood stage changes could help better prepare Danville for flooding

DANVILLE, Va. - The National Weather Service is thinking about making changes that could help residents in Danville better prepare for flooding in the future.

Within the next three months, the flood stages for the Dan River could be increased.

For example, minor flood stage would be 21 feet instead of the current 17 feet.

According to the National Weather Service, the changes will more accurately represent the impact of flooding.

Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich says he agrees with the changes.

"I think the general public looks at flood stage(s) and, when it's calling for major flooding, they think in terms of 'There's going to be a lot of streets and areas (flooded)' and they've got to start prepping for major flooding, and in fact we're probably only at that stage, moderate flooding," Drazenovich said.

The last time the flood stages were changed was in 1996 when the river gauge was moved to a new location down river.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.