Prosecution looking to give Danville business owner death penalty if he's found guilty of murder

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. - A Danville business owner could face the death penalty in connection with a deadly shooting in North Carolina.

Prosecutors are seeking capital murder charges against Donald Layne for the death of Juanita Hawkins.

The 52-year-old killed Hawkins after breaking into her Caswell County, North Carolina, home in September, according to court documents.

He's also accused of trying to kill her daughter, 28-year-old Stephanie Snead, who used to work at Mega Bounce, a popular indoor playground for kids in Danville.

Layne is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, rape, sexual offense, kidnapping and felonious breaking and entering, according to court documents.

Layne was arrested more than a year ago after a woman claimed he raped her at the business.

