Public meeting this week for new Southside bus service

DANVILLE, Va. - This time next year, you'll likely be able to take a Danville Transit bus from Danville to South Boston and from Danville to Hurt.

Danville Transit will be providing the service.

"The Pittsylvania County bus route will have several stops, including the town of Chatham, the town of Gretna, and the town of Hurt. (Other stops include) Tightsqueeze Plaza, Pittsylvania VoTech," Danville Transit executive director Marc Adelman said.

"(On the) South Boston (route), the service will be provided to the major employers along Highway 58, as well as the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center, Watkins Avenue, to the Sentara Hospital."

The project will be paid for by federal, state and tobacco commission grants.

Adelman said this is the first transportation project in the state to receive funding from the tobacco commission.

"The first year's operating budget is approximately $260,000," Adelman explained.

Adelman and Southern Virginia Higher Education Center executive director Dr. Betty Adams planned to update Halifax County supervisors Monday night on the progress of getting the new bus service up and running.

A public meeting is planned for 3 p.m. Tuesday at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital to get feedback on the plan.

"We know that there's great demand for their staff to have transportation, as well as people that are going to the hospital," Adams said.

She pointed out that two of the major employers in Halifax County, at which the bus service would stop, are considering changing their shift times to accommodate the service.

"That's huge," Adams said. "We're really serious about workforce and we're going to deliver a workforce."

For more information about the bus service, visit https://www.svhec.org/sovacme/transportation.

