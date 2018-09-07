Public meeting set to discuss future of Pittsylvania County's Wayside Park

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Pittsylvania County's parks and recreation department wants to hear your thoughts on what should be done to a popular county park.

A meeting is scheduled for Monday.

The parks and recreation department wants to make improvements to Wayside Park, near Hurt.

Department director Mark Moore said this is part of an ongoing process to make recreation improvements throughout the county.

"Our plans are to kind of breathe new life into the park, make some renovations to some of the existing structures on the site and also add some amenities in, like a playground, additional shelters, picnic areas, walking trails," Moore explained.

Monday's meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Hurt Elementary School.

