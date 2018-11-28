Public pianos to start popping up in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Pianos are about to start popping up in Danville.

Danville City Councilman James Buckner used his own money to purchase five pianos to be set up in public places around the city for people to play.

As of Wednesday, they were being painted.

Averett University students are painting one.

Buckner says the pianos will be available 24/7.

He got the idea after seeing pianos around Lynchburg, Hampton Roads and Denver, Colorado.

"I think people will see it's something very unique for the community to have, and it's a way of bridging gaps in the community, a place for people to gather and talk and share each other's music. So I think it'll be a good thing," Buckner said.

He hoped to put the first piano out at the Crema & Vine cafe in time for the Christmas parade on Sunday.

