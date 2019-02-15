Puppy kissing booth raises money for Martinsville-Henry County SPCA

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A new study finds most people would rather spend Valentine's Day cuddling with their pets rather than their human partners.

Local animal shelters took advantage of that Thursday.

The Martinsville-Henry County SPCA set up a kissing booth at Patrick Henry Community College.

People paid $1 to spend some time cuddling with a puppy.

This is the first time the pooch smooch has taken place at the college.

"(The college) contacted us from the theater department and wanted to partner with us as a little fundraiser for Valentine's Day," SPCA community outreach manager Suzy Williams said.

"Being in nursing school is super stressful. That's what got me through clinicals today, to know that when I got off I got to come and get a good stress relief. It's also great for these dogs," PHCC student Sierra Matthews said.

The Franklin County Humane Society was also out spreading puppy love.

Several of the shelter's dogs, which are all up for adoption, came by the 10 News studio.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.