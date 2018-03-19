Radford University staff member dies after car crash

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A Radford University staff member has died after a Friday morning car crash.

Emily Martin, 22, died after being taken to the New River Valley Medical Center, Carilion Health Systems spokesman Chris Turnbull said Monday.

Martin was a web and interactive media designer for University Relations, according to Joe Carpenter, Radford’s vice president for university relations.

Martin was in a single-vehicle crash Friday around 1 a.m. in Christiansburg, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, which says its investigation shows the car ran off the right side of the street on Radford Road near Rock Road and hit a utility pole.

Martin got her degree from Radford University in 2016 and the school hired her last October, Carpenter said.

Below is a statement from Carpenter given to 10 News:

“It is with heartfelt sympathy that we confirm the passing of Emily Martin ’16, who was both an alumna of and web and an interactive media designer employed at Radford University. Emily graduated from Radford University in 2016 with a B.F.A. in Graphic Design and joined the University Relations staff in October 2017. She was distinguished for her creativity in graphic design and passion for Radford University, as well as her collegial and friendly personality." The Radford family shares its deepest condolences with Emily’s family, friends, fellow alumni and our University community.”

