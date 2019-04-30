'Real big deal': Innovation hub expected to attract new businesses to South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - A new tech center in South Boston is a sign of the town's future.

That's according to Town Manager Tom Raab.

Microsoft is partnering with Mid-Atlantic Broadband Communities to build a $5 million innovation hub.

The hub will be a place where organizations can offer workforce training and entrepreneurs can develop their ideas.

The downtown building will be the town's first new building in decades.

"This is a real big deal for Southside Virginia, Halifax County and the town of South Boston because Microsoft is involved. That should bring a lot of new businesses,” Raab said.

Construction is expected to start in August.

