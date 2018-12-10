Recent major weather events in Danville help create teamwork, resiliency

DANVILLE, Va. - Flash flooding, a tropical storm, and now a bigger than normal snowstorm have all hit Danville since September.

While the storms have certainly been taxing on the city, Danville Fire Chief David Eagle says he believes they may have actually helped make the city stronger.

The sound of a Danville firefighter cutting away part of a tree that fell on a house during Sunday's snowstorm is just another part of the story of resiliency that has unfolded over the past few months as a result of major weather events, according to Eagle.

"Having multiple storms like this is certainly challenging on our folks throughout the city, but I think it's also shown a tremendous teamwork between different city departments and the community and I think it's shown that Danville's a resilient community," Eagle said.

Danville Police Department Lt. Mike Wallace also alluded to that.

"I really feel for those guys that are doing the public works. Those guys stay out there 24 hours a day when something like this happens," Wallace said. "It probably affects them more than it affects us, to be honest with you. There are times when it can get kind of tight with manpower, but it's something we've been able to do and keep up with."

Something else these three weather events have in common, aside from being taxing on the city's resources and potentially helping making the city stronger, is destruction.

The latest example of that is the Carrington Pavilion.

The cover over the pavilion, which is an outdoor event venue in Danville, collapsed under the weight of the snow.

On Monday, 10 News reached out to the Parks and Recreation Department to find out what will be done, but did not hear back.

