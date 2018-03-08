Regional track, field facility could be reality in Danville in near future

DANVILLE, Va. - City leaders in Danville are interested in building a regional track and field facility to boost local sports tourism.

The Mayor's Committee on Sports Tourism wants city council to approve a feasibility study for the project.

Currently, there is a walking track at Langston Focus School and a track that is in poor condition at George Washington High School.

The track is in such poor condition that the school has not been able to host a home track meet in over 15 years.

Committee members recently toured a track and field facility in Rocky Mount, North Carolina to get ideas for the new facility.

"We're looking at other issues of sports tourism in general, but we want to make this track and field happen, not only for our high schools, but Averett University has expressed interest in partnering with us on this because they want to have a track and field program," City Councilman Lee Vogler, a committee member, said.

He said the facility is estimated to cost between $1.5 million and $2 million.

"We're looking for partners on this," Vogler said. "Averett said they're willing to partner. Maybe there are foundations and community partners as well that will help with that cost."

The request for a feasibility study will likely be discussed at the next city council meeting.

"The feasibility study is to look at all of the facilities we have in the city right now to see how we could better utilize and promote the facilities we already have, and then try to find out what niche do we need to fill," Vogler said.

A location for the facility has not been chosen, but Vogler said a possible location would be behind Langston Focus School since there is already a track there.

He said the stadium at GW High School would have to undergo major changes in order to accommodate the facility and the changes would cost more than building the facility at Langston.

