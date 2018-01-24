Registration open for Martinsville-Henry County SPCA's puppy-grams

Flowers and chocolate are nice for Valentine's Day, but puppies are even better.

Registration is now open for puppy-grams from the Martinsville Henry County SPCA.

For $50, a representative from the SPCA will bring your sweetheart a card, box of chocolates, a carnation and a puppy to play with for 10 minutes.

This is the second year for the event.

Last year, nine people took advantage of the offer.

SPCA director Nichole Harris said that as of Tuesday morning, four people had already signed up.

"We also do kitten-grams, but we kind of advertise the puppy-grams. If someone has an allergy to dogs, we can do kittens. They're going to need to know the address that they would like us to visit and give us kind of a time frame," Harris said.

She also pointed out that last year, one of the puppies got adopted as a result of the puppy-grams.

To sign up for a puppy-gram, contact the SPCA at 276-638-7297.

