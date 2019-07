HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Churches in Southside are getting ready to help kids prepare for the upcoming school year.

Nine churches in Henry County, Martinsville and Danville will register kids this month to receive a free pair of shoes, socks and a backpack full of school supplies.

This is an annual event that helps thousands of kids.

