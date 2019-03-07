Renovations underway at Smith River Sports Complex

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Renovations are underway at the Smith River Sports Complex in Henry County.

The work includes turf replacement, parking lot repairs, better lighting and updates to restrooms and concession stands, among other things.

It's being paid for with a grant from the Harvest Foundation in Martinsville.

The complex's executive director, Lloyd Barber, said the work is needed.

"It will continue to increase the economic impact and the renovations will help keep this place as an attraction. We have a lot of positive momentum going on now," Barber said.

About 27,000 people come to the complex each year and, according to the latest economic impact study, the complex generates between $4 million and $4.5 million for the local economy each year.

All of the renovations are expected to be complete this summer.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.