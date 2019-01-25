Report outlines financial need for Danville Public Schools

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Public Schools could face a financial crisis in the near future.

If nothing changes with the school district's budget over the next five years, the district will have a $41 million deficit.

That's according to a report presented to the school board this week.

The district also already has $126 million worth of updates and repairs that need to be done to the schools.

"One of the findings of the study was that the city, the governing body, should look at increasing funding for Danville Public Schools by at least $2 million a year for the next several years," Superintendent Dr. Stan Jones said.

The school board and city council will now have to discuss if that's possible.

Jones said he doesn't know what the district will do if the city can't provide the money.

