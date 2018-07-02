Residents are cleaning up after an apartment fire in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va.- - People at an apartment complex in Martinsville are without a place to call home Monday night after a weekend fire.

Fire damaged units at Church Street Square on Saturday. It took fire officials about four hours to put out the fire.

It destroyed the roof of the building and caused water and smoke damage. The fire marshal said food left unattended on a stove in unit 12 caused the fire.



James Martin, whose mother lived in one of the apartments, said he was concerned about her health during the fire.

"It was rough because she's disabled. She's on oxygen and her health is not really good so that was my main concern. With smoke and fire, she's not as able to get out like everyone else would have been," Martin said.

The apartments are managed by Piedmont Community Services. The executive director said all residents have been placed at a local hotel until the apartments can be rebuilt which could take six to eight months.

