Ridgeway man wins $1 million after taxes in Virginia Lottery win

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Douglas Hanks bought multiple tickets for the recent Bank a Million lottery drawing, but there's only one set of numbers he'll likely remember: 4-10-13-18-25-28.

Hanks, who's from Ridgeway, Virginia, brought a pocketful of tickets to the clerk at People’s Save Station on Greensboro Road in Ridgeway and asked for help to check them.

As the clerk looked over the tickets, he told Hanks, “I think you won it!”

One of Hanks' tickets for the April 29 Bank a Million drawing won the game’s top prize of $1 million after taxes.

Hanks used Easy Pick, allowing the computer to randomly select his numbers.

The store received a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

The top prizes in Bank a Million ($1 million, $500,000 and $250,000) are calculated so that winners actually receive the prize amount after federal and state tax withholdings.

Bank a Million drawings are Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. Bank a Million is played exclusively in Virginia.

Players can win $4 up to $1 million with a $2 ticket.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 3.8 million. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 18.3.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.