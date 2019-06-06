Ringgold landfill catches fire

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Multiple Pittsylvania County fire departments spent about two hours Thursday morning putting out a fire at the landfill in Ringgold.

According to the county's public safety director, the fire was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Trash at the landfill burned.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is not the first time trash at the landfill has caught fire.

In June of 2018, firefighters spent several hours battling a fire there.

