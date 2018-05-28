Ringgold woman, 22, dead after weekend crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A 22-year-old Ringgold woman died in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to state police.

At 2:54 a.m. on Route 729, nine-tenths of a mile south of Route 1054, Janeill Bradley was driving a 2008 Chevrolet HHR traveling south when she ran off the right side of the road and overturned several times, according to police.

Police say she was not wearing her seat belt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.



