Riverside Drive road project about to begin in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Repaving of a busy stretch of road in Danville is about to begin.

After the Fourth of July holiday, two eastbound lanes of Riverside Drive between Piney Forest Road and Audubon Drive will be repaved.

The concrete base under the road will be replaced with a stone base and then new asphalt will be added.

According to a press release from the city, this will make the road smoother and reduce maintenance costs in the future.

The crossover between the east and westbound lanes at Neal Court will be open during the project but all other crossovers will be closed.

Eastbound traffic will also be restricted to one lane.

"Right now, we have to pave it, probably, more frequently than we normally would, given that there's a concrete base under there," Danville city engineer Brian Dunevant said.

"This section of Riverside Drive used to be concrete roadway, and it's been paved over. The concrete roadway has joints in it. Over time, with the asphalt paving on top of it, the joints actually reflect through into the asphalt and cause a lot of potholes and things like that.

This will be the second of four such projects on Riverside Drive.

"We actually took out a section (of concrete base) near Dairy Queen, coming eastbound, about two years ago," Dunevant said. "This'll be the second project we've done in two years and we've got two more projects, probably, over the next two years that we'll do as well."

The project is expected to take 90 days to complete.

