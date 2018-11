DANVILLE, Va. - A road-widening project is scheduled to start next week in Danville.

Weather permitting, equipment will start being brought in to widen Mt. Cross Road from Walmart to the entrance to Averett University's North Campus.

The road will be widened to five lanes -- two lanes in each direction and a turn lane in the middle.

The project is expected to take a year to complete.

