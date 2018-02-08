Scam alert: Martinsville police issue reminder as residents report scams

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville police want you to be aware of some scams going around.

The police department has received calls recently from residents about a jury duty phone scam.

Residents say someone called them saying they missed jury duty last month and have to pay $4,500 or they'll be arrested.

Former Martinsville Mayor Danny Turner says someone recently used his Facebook profile to send messages to people asking for money.

"We just ask, if they get any information like this, please give the police department a call so that we can check it out for you. And, just err on the side of caution," Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady said.

"Do not give out any of your personal information or bank accounts to anyone," Cassady continued.

The Federal Trade Commission offers 10 simple tips to help you avoid becoming a scam victim.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.