Scam Alert: Someone is claiming to be collecting money for Pittsylvania Co. Fire and Rescue

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office received complaints from residents Thursday claiming that someone called them and asked for donations for the county's fire and rescue association.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators verified with the association that there is currently no campaign underway to collect money.

The fire and rescue association also says no calls to residents have ever been on behalf of the association in an effort to collect money.

Anyone who receives one of these phone calls is asked to write down the caller's number and report it to the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.