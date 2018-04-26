Southside

Scotty McCreery responds to family's request to attend 8-year-old's funeral

'[Scotty] will never forget meeting Tagan'

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

LEFT: Scotty McCreery at 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images) RIGHT: Tagan Edwards (Credit: Kayla Hancock)

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Country music star Scotty McCreery reached out to a family asking for the singer to attend the funeral of 8-year-old Tagan Edwards on Friday.

On Monday, Kayla Hancock, the girlfriend of Tagan's brother, sent out a tweet asking McCreery to sing at Tagan's funeral.

On Wednesday night, a representative from McCreery's team sent this email to Hancock. 

Kayla

We are so sorry to learn of Tagan's passing. You, her family and her friends are all in our thoughts and prayers.

We work with Scotty McCreery. My e-mail is at the bottom of his website in the contact section if you want to verity.

Scotty learned of Tagan's passing this evening after seeing several of your tweets. He was so sad to learn this news and he is praying for healing and comfort for all of you. He truly appreciates the kind invitation to come and sing at her funeral on Friday. Unfortunately, he cannot be there. He has a previously scheduled concert in Emporia, Kansas on Friday and there is no way for him to be at the funeral and then make it to the show that evening.

Scotty sends his prayers and love to everyone. He will never forget meeting Tagan.

With deepest sympathies, 

Scott Stem

Triple 8 Management

Kayla posted the message to Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

