Scotty McCreery responds to family's request to attend 8-year-old's funeral

LEFT: Scotty McCreery at 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images) RIGHT: Tagan Edwards (Credit: Kayla Hancock)

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Country music star Scotty McCreery reached out to a family asking for the singer to attend the funeral of 8-year-old Tagan Edwards on Friday.

On Monday, Kayla Hancock, the girlfriend of Tagan's brother, sent out a tweet asking McCreery to sing at Tagan's funeral.

SCOTTY! I’m trying to reach out to you and to let you know your make a wish girl Tagan, has passed away. We would love for you to come sing at your funeral. She loved you. And would love that! Please please. We know you would if you could get this message. @ScottyMcCreery pic.twitter.com/1djr2uRumR — kayla hancock (@SimplyKaylaa15) April 23, 2018

On Wednesday night, a representative from McCreery's team sent this email to Hancock.

Kayla We are so sorry to learn of Tagan's passing. You, her family and her friends are all in our thoughts and prayers. We work with Scotty McCreery. My e-mail is at the bottom of his website in the contact section if you want to verity. Scotty learned of Tagan's passing this evening after seeing several of your tweets. He was so sad to learn this news and he is praying for healing and comfort for all of you. He truly appreciates the kind invitation to come and sing at her funeral on Friday. Unfortunately, he cannot be there. He has a previously scheduled concert in Emporia, Kansas on Friday and there is no way for him to be at the funeral and then make it to the show that evening. Scotty sends his prayers and love to everyone. He will never forget meeting Tagan. With deepest sympathies, Scott Stem Triple 8 Management

Kayla posted the message to Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

the answer to everyone’s question. Scotty is an amazing man and we will be forever grateful for him❤️❤️ @ScottyMcCreery @Scott_Stem thank you!! pic.twitter.com/5wOKbPbgmm — kayla hancock (@SimplyKaylaa15) April 26, 2018

