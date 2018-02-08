Search underway for missing Halifax County man

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are asking for help finding a 76-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday evening.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Roland Spooner.

He's 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 214 pounds.

Sheriff's Office officials say he was last seen by a family member on Wednesday evening.

Spooner drives a maroon Ford Focus with Virginia license plate VYY-1439.

Anyone with information about Spooner's whereabouts is asked to call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 434-476-3334.

