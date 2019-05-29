Search warrant reveals new details about Danville's latest homicide

DANVILLE, Va. - A search warrant is revealing new details about Danville’s latest homicide.

According to the warrant, 25-year-old Caleb Morris was shot once inside a home in the 1000 block of Lanier Avenue on Friday afternoon.

The warrant says someone or some people came into the home and there was a struggle.

Several items, including two cellphones and a DNA swab, were collected.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

At the nearby Schoolfield Restaurant where Morris worked, restaurant co-owner John Shutts said Morris just had a baby last fall and was thinking about joining the military to support the baby.

This is Danville's third homicide of the year. There were 12 in 2018.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000, the Detective Division at (434) 799-6508, or e-mail at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.

