Search warrant reveals new details about Pittsylvania County homicide

DANVILLE, Va. - A search warrant is revealing new details about Pittsylvania County's latest homicide.

According to a search warrant for Jason Rigney's hotel room, investigators were looking for a gun, ammunition, a cellphone, and anything he may have written related to the homicide.

The warrant says, however, they didn't actually collect anything from the hotel room.

Rigney was arrested Thursday at the Executive Inn on West Main Street in Danville and charged with fatally shooting Heather Matherly in her home on Sept. 23.

The warrant says a confidential informant told a Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office investigator that they got a call from Rigney and Rigney shared details about the crime.

A criminal complaint filed in Pittsylvania County says Rigney contacted his sister after the homicide and confessed.

The search warrant does not indicate if Rigney's sister was the confidential informant.

No information has been released about the motive for the homicide.

