Search warrants reveal more about June 27 high-speed chase, crash in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Search warrants are revealing new information about the suspects in a high-speed chase in Danville last month.

According to search warrants for Kalob Jones and Jometrius King's cellphones, the two are known to associate with the Nine Trey Blood gang chapter called the "Take Down Gang."

They were arrested June 27 after a high-speed chase that ended with their car crashing into a mobile home.

A Danville police officer and state trooper were trying to pull them over after reportedly seeing someone in the car smoking drugs.

According to the search warrants, three days earlier investigators had found gang documents instructing Jones to pass on the gang's knowledge to younger members.

The warrants also say King was involved with the gang's "rank structure."

Jones is charged with misdemeanor eluding and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

King is charged with destruction of private property with intent, possession of marijuana, principle second-degree eluding, driving on a revoked license and reckless driving.

He is scheduled to go before a judge Aug. 30.

