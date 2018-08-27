Search warrants reveal new details about Danville homicides

DANVILLE, Va. - Search warrants are revealing new information about two Danville homicides.

One warrant, filed last week, is for a DNA sample from a man who witnesses tell investigators admitted to being at the Gay Street home where the homicide happened when it happened.

Investigators want to compare the man's DNA to DNA found in the home.

Robert Irvin was found shot to death in the home on March 11.

The warrant also says witnesses told investigators the man drove away from the home after the homicide.

Because he has not been charged or ruled a suspect, we've chosen not to release his name.

A second search warrant, filed last week for an unrelated homicide, is for the car Patrick Gunn was found shot to death in on Paxton Street on Aug. 17.

Investigators want to search the car for evidence.

According to the warrant, a gun was seen in the car, the car had bullet holes in it, shell casings were found on the ground and witnesses reported seeing a man get out of the car and run away after the shooting.

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police are not releasing his name because he is a juvenile.

