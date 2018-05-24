Search warrants reveal new details about Danville's latest homicide

DANVILLE, Va. - Search warrants reveal what is believed to have led to the fatal shooting of Arthur Anderson on May 14.

Three search warrants have been filed related to the death, two for cell phones and one for an SUV.

According to the warrant for the SUV, the SUV belongs to the wife of Diairion Davis.

He was arrested in Greensboro, North Carolina on the afternoon of May 14, about 13 hours after the shooting, after being shot by Greensboro police officers who were trying to arrest him.

The search warrant for the SUV says that during the investigation of the fatal shooting, investigators were told to interview Davis' wife.

Upon interviewing her, investigators say she told them that her husband and two other suspects, who are not named in the search warrant, had planned a robbery via cell phone.

Investigators say she told them she drove her car to the scene and saw an "altercation" take place, leading her husband to fire a revolver.

She also told investigators she drove her car away from the scene after that, but the warrant does not say if her husband and the two unnamed suspects were in the car either prior to or after the shooting.

According to the warrant, she went on to tell investigators that she had contact with her husband both before and after the shooting and that her husband frequently uses her phone to contact gang members.

A search warrant has been filed for her phone, which the warrant says was found in her car.

The warrant says she told investigators that the phone found in the car was hers.

The third search warrant filed is for a black cell phone found in the front yard of the home at the corner of Baxter Street and Rocklawn Avenue where Anderson was found shot.

Both search warrants for the phones do not say what, if anything, of relevance investigators found on the phones.

