Search warrants reveal new details about Danville's latest shooting

DANVILLE, Va. - Search warrants reveal new information about a shooting in Danville last week.

According to one warrant, swabs, gunshot residue and drug paraphernalia were collected from the suspect's truck.

Matthew Moore is charged with malicious wounding.

The warrants say he shot Phillip Arrington at the Dollar General on South Boston Road.

Search warrants say a witness told investigators Arrington was talking to Moore on the phone before the shooting.

Arrington's phone was left at the scene, so investigators searched it and collected "digital data," according to the warrant.

A third search warrant says investigators searched Moore's Danville apartment looking for guns and ammo and collected a gun-cleaning kit.

According to the Danville Circuit Court's website, Arrington is a fugitive from justice.

He did not show up to a revocation hearing Jan. 10 stemming from a 2010 incident in which he was found guilty of robbery and malicious wounding.

As of Wednesday, Arrington had not been arrested because he was still in the hospital recovering from the shooting.

