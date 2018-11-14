Search warrants reveal new details about murder of elderly Danville couple

DANVILLE, Va. - The man accused of killing an elderly Danville couple and injuring their daughter may have been drunk and on drugs at the time, a search warrant says.

Valean and Roy Barley and their daughter were found stabbed in the Barleys' house Nov. 7.

According to a search warrant, when the suspect, Onis Moon, was questioned by investigators he smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

The warrant goes on to say Moon was in a relationship with the Barleys' daughter.

Another search warrant said he admitted to drinking liquor and being around illegal drugs earlier in the day.

A third search warrant said "blunt wrappers" and a green leafy substance were found in a car in the front yard of the house, but the warrant did not say if the car belongs to Moon.

He is currently charged with first degree murder.

