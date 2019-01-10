Search warrants reveal new details about possible Danville gang-related shooting

DANVILLE, Va. - We're learning more about what Danville police believe was a gang-related shooting last month.

Search warrants say cellphones, a pager, drink bottles and cups were collected from the suspects' car.

On Dec. 12, a state police special agent's car was shot as he was following a car he believed was connected to recent shootings.

The suspects' car crashed a few blocks away.

Search warrants say the suspects ran away, but officers followed their footprints in the snow and found them.

A semi-automatic pistol was found near the crash.

Two people have been charged.

