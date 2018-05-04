Sears to close Danville location in early August

DANVILLE, Va. - Sears is closing its location in Danville.

The store at the mall on Piedmont Drive will close in early August, while the auto center will close in early June.

In an email, the company stated the decision was "difficult, but necessary" and was part of a larger strategy to accelerate the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced.

The store will begin its liquidation sale on May 18.

Eligible employees will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other Sears or Walmart stores.

