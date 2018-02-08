Second man arrested, third remains at large after man shot in the head

DANVILLE, Va. - Two of the three men wanted in connection with a Danville homicide are now in custody.

On Feb 1, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Tredarius Keene in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Keene was wanted in connection with the homicide of Antwan Tucker Jr. Tucker, 25, was shot in the head on Dec. 22.

Keene is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and has been extradited back to Virginia and is awaiting trial.

K'Darius West, who was arrested Jan. 16 in Greensboro, North Carolina, faces three counts of attempted malicious wounding. He has been extradited back to Virginia and is awaiting trial.

Dashaun Trent remains at large and is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say Trent should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Trent's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508, or via our crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov.

Information given will remain confidential.

