Second man charged with first-degree murder after Axton death

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Investigators have an 18-year-old man in custody in connection with Saturday's death in Axton.

Dylan Day, of Reidsville, North Carolina, is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a first-degree murder.

These charges stem from Saturday's death of 37-year-old Eric Adams.

Another man charged in connection to this case, Jake Lewis, was arrested in Texas on Tuesday and now awaits extradition to Henry County.

Day was arrested by the Rockingham County, North Carolina, Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

He's being held and now awaits extradition to Henry County.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 or contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crime Stoppers program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime.

The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

